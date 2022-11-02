Newcastle Herald
'Ian was mucking around and just lunged at him with the knife': witness relives stabbing

By Sam Rigney
November 2 2022 - 4:00am
Christopher Ward died after he was stabbed once in the stomach at a unit in Broadmeadow last year. Ian Conway is on trial accused of murder.

CHRISTOPHER Ward had stopped behaving "erratically" and was sitting quietly on the couch in a unit at Broadmeadow when accused killer Ian Conway challenged him to "muck around" with knives before lunging at him with a blade and stabbing him once in the stomach, the wound ultimately claiming his life, a jury has been told.

