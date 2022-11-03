Todd Lowrie will continue his coaching career at one of his former NRL clubs, joining the Melbourne Storm under Craig Bellamy in 2023.
Lowrie, who won an NRL premiership with Melbourne in 2012, has been appointed as a new development coach and follows a similar path to other former Storm players such as Stephen Kearney, David Kidwell, Jason Ryles, Ryan Hinchcliffe and Matt Duffie.
Scone-bred Lowrie now departs Newcastle Rugby League club Western Suburbs, where he coached the first-grade squad from 2020 to 2022.
"Todd made a tremendous impression during his three seasons as a player both in his leadership qualities as well as being a very smart player," the Storm's football manager Frank Ponissi said via a club statement on Thursday.
"More importantly, Todd's character very much fitted the Melbourne Storm values and we believe that he has the potential to be a very good coach at our club."
Lowrie, who played 203 NRL games at five different clubs, had roles with the Knights between 2016 and 2018.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
