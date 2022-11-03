Newcastle Herald
Former NRL player Todd Lowrie joins Melbourne Storm coaching staff for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Todd Lowrie with wife Sally at the Knights presentation in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Todd Lowrie will continue his coaching career at one of his former NRL clubs, joining the Melbourne Storm under Craig Bellamy in 2023.

