Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Teenagers arrested at Whitehaven Coal's Newcastle office as Rising Tide calls for an end to coal mines

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PROTESTERS that busted into the boardroom at Whitehaven Coal's Newcastle office have been arrested after they served a 'cease and desist' order on its plans to build new mines and expand existing ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.