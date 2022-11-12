Newcastle Herald
Port of Newcastle needs Botany owner NSW Ports at the table if Greg Piper's huge parliamentary victory is to lead to a Newcastle container terminal

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 13 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
The state member for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, speaking to his container terminal bill this week. Picture by Dan Himbrechts, AAP

ON Thursday night the NSW parliament approved Greg Piper's Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Bill 2022, almost certainly the biggest step forward in more than 20 years of effort to have a container terminal built in Newcastle.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

