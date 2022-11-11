Newcastle Herald
Ian Conway found guilty of murdering Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
Ian Conway was on Friday found guilty of murdering Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow last year, the jury rejecting his claims that he was acting in self-defence.

IAN Conway has been found guilty of murdering Christopher Ward, a jury rejecting his claims that he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed the 56-year-old at a unit at Broadmeadow last year.

