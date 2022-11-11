Let's Fish Lake Mac 2022 Cast a line at Lake Macquarie this weekend for your chance to win a prize. Register online at letsfishlakemac.com.au/enter-now. Also Sunday.
Santa Claus arrives at Westfield Kotara At 9.30am there will be a grand parade with performances from Santa's cheeky elves and a jazz band. Snow is forecast.
Tasty Markets 10am to 2pm, Dobell Park, Wangi Wangi.
Hamilton Markets 9am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 10pm, Maitland Showground. Rides, entertainment, market and food stalls, jumping castles and more.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale. Also Sunday.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Newcastle Lapidary Club Gem and Jewellery Fair 9am to 4pm, Sunday, 9am to 3pm, 2 Dora Road, Adamstown.
Newcastle Bonsai Society Annual Show Saturday, 9am to 8pm, and Sunday, 9am to 4pm, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
Seed Processing Morning - Cardiff Library 9.30am to 11am, Main Road, Cardiff.
Newcastle Museum Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators (plus low sensory session, 9am to 10am). Fascinating Fungi. Also on Sunday.
St Peter's Op Shop Birthday 9am to 1pm, Banks Street, East Maitland.
Cake Sale - Maitland City Evening Group of the CWA 8.30am to 2pm, Bunnings, Rutherford.
Meet the MAC yapang curator Courtney Wagner 10am to 11.30am, Museum of Art and Culture (MAC), 1A First Street, Booragul. Book at eventbrite.com.au.
ReLeaf Lake Mac Tree Trail - official launch 1.30pm to 3.30pm, MAC yapang's Sculpture Park, Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, First Street, Booragul.
Drinkwater's Dobell Ballet: Storm Approaching Wangi and Other Desires Saturday, 7pm to 8pm, and Sunday, 5pm to 6pm. Tickets at lakemac.com.au. This interdisciplinary contemporary ballet work at the Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, in Speers Point explores Sir William Dobell's history and relationship to Lake Macquarie through the lens of his landscape painting, Storm approaching Wangi.
Chalk the Walk: Local Artist Competition 9am to 4pm, Headphones Courtyard, Darby Street, Newcastle.
Kotara South Spring Fair 9am to 2pm, 101 Joslin Street, Kotara.
Young Adult Book Bingo 11am to noon, Wallsend Library. Register at eventbrite.com.au.
Holy Spirit Parish Kurri Kurri and Abermain Monster Garage Sale 8am to 3pm, Kurri Kurri Catholic Hall,102 Barton Street, Kurri Kurri. Also on Sunday.
Distance, Diesel & Dust A photographic exhibition by Robert Huber about the 2021 grain harvest in Moree's "big sky" country. Dungog CWA Hall, until November 20.
Newcastle Studio Potters Inc. Open Studio Day 11am to 5pm, 57 Bull Street, Cooks Hill.
A-League Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City FC Gates open 4pm, kick-off 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Christmas Lights Spectacular Open 5.30pm to 10.30pm, rides from 6pm to 10pm. Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Newcastle Comedy Festival Encore 8pm, Newcastle City Hall.
Crowded House at Bimbadgen Gates open 3pm, The Waifs 5.10pm, Boy & Bear 6.30pm, Crowded House 8pm.
Heathers The Musical 2pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Also, 7.30pm Sunday.
Made & Found Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Tasty Markets 10am to 2pm, Alambee Park, Valentine.
Family Fun Day - Movers and Shakers 11am to 3pm, Bolton Point Park, Bolton Point.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Market 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Dogs in the Park 10am to 2.30pm, The Station Newcastle.
1st Merewether Scouts Centenary Celebrations 1pm to 3.30pm, Newcastle United Sports Club, Bryant Street, Adamstown.
Harbour2Vine Cycle Classic A 64-kilometre ride from Newcastle Harbour to the vineyards to raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Mozart and More 2.30pm to 4pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle. Christ Church Camerata and conductor David Banney are joined by pianist Erin Sweetman.
Mending and Recycling at Miss Porter's House - Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West. An insight into sustainability as practiced in households of the early 20th century.
Dean Lewis 7.30pm, Saturday, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. The 35-year-old pop singer's latest tour supports his freshly-released second album The Hardest Love.
Cult Classic 2pm, Saturday, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham. The festival celebrates a new wave of Novocastrian talent, including Shady Nasty, Fungas, Bloody Hell, Dust, Well?, Doris, Boycott, Slow Cinema, and more.
Jebediah & Dallas Crane 7.30pm, Saturday, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
