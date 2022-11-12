Vilana delivers second Hunter win for Godolphin, family and Nash Rawiller at Newcastle

Vilana gave Godolphin, his family and jockey Nash Rawiller, a second win in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m) on Saturday at Newcastle with a fighting effort to overhaul In The Congo.
A half-brother to inaugural 2019 Hunter winner Savatiano, Vilana was backed into $4.80 favouritism and found a perfect spot behind pacesetters In The Congo and Apache Chase.
The four-year-old entire levelled up to In The Congo with 100m to go and edged ahead to win by a third of a length. Another James Cummings-trained Godolphin runner, Gravina, was third.
Vilana, out of the same dam, Retsina, as Savatiano, bounced back from a disappointing eighth in the $10 million Golden Eagle to give Godolphin another Hunter trophy.
"We're keeping it in the family," Godolphin stable representative and champion former jockey Darren Beadman quipped of Vilana's bloodline.
The win continued a dream spring of feature wins for Cummings and Godolphin, spearheaded by superstar Anamoe.
It also continued a strong recent history of feature wins at Newcastle, where they claimed a hat-trick of Spring Stakes titles with Astoria, Aramayo and Asiago from 2017-19.
"It's always been a good ground-breaking area for a lot of our horses," Beadman said.
"A lot come here and win their maiden. Colette won her maiden here and went on to win the Golden Eagle, so it's been a good venue for our horses to come through and then arrive here on the big days and win the big races.
"It's a very fair track since they put in the new track.
"Vilana, the track the other day [at Rosehill] was a little bit firm for him whereas today he really appreciated that good grass coverage and that little bit of softness in the ground."
Rawiller, who won the 2020 Hunter on Sweet Deal, said the track played a major part in Saturday's victory.
"He's got a lot of class my bloke, he's on the way up," Rawiller said.
"I reckon this track today is a lot better [than at Rosehill last start].
"It was very firm and I felt the last 100 the other day, I couldn't knock him around anymore because he was feeling the ground a bit."
Tommy Berry was dislodged from Eleven Eleven close to the finishing post but rode in the next race.
Joe Pride trained the last two winners on the program, Coal Crusher and Redwood Shadow. Jason Collett took the riding honours with a treble aboard Redwood Shadow, Ten Bells and Knife's Edge.
Newcastle Jockey Club chief Duane Dowell was thrilled with the level of racing for the fourth edition of the standalone city meeting at the track and said early estimates put the crowd at 5000.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
