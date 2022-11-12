Newcastle Herald
Vilana delivers second Hunter win for Godolphin, family and Nash Rawiller at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 12 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Vilana edges ahead of In The Congo close to the finish of The Hunter. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Vilana gave Godolphin, his family and jockey Nash Rawiller, a second win in the $1 million The Hunter (1300m) on Saturday at Newcastle with a fighting effort to overhaul In The Congo.

