Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Chad Reed returns to West Wallsend Public School ahead of Australian Supercross Championship Newcastle Triple Crown at McDonald Jones Stadium

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 14 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the place he used to bring trophies into for show and tell and where he grew up riding bikes, but returning to West Wallsend Public School was a "surreal" experience for world Supercross champion Chad Reed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.