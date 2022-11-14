It was the place he used to bring trophies into for show and tell and where he grew up riding bikes, but returning to West Wallsend Public School was a "surreal" experience for world Supercross champion Chad Reed.
The Kurri Kurri product visited his old stomping ground on Monday, ahead of the Australian Supercross Championship Newcastle Triple Crown at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 26.
Now retired, Reed was on hand to answer questions from students about everything from his time competing internationally and living in the United States to who his favourite teacher was when he was at school.
"It's great to be back," he said. "It's been three years since we were back [in Australia] and every time we come here, I've always been an athlete.
"I've always been racing, so there's always been a schedule and a ticking time bomb that you've got to go back and so you never really had that freedom to just really chill.
"So being retired and having three kids and letting them interact with their cousins is the most special thing for me."
It was the first time Reed can recall stepping back into the school since leaving to go to Kurri Kurri High. The bike racks and hopskotch court from his childhood still remain in the playground, and he was even shown the detention book where his name appeared "only twice".
"What's crazy to me is how little it's changed," he said. "It's surreal.
"I did the math and 1995 was probably the last time that I lived here.
"Both sides of my family, we were all deeply rooted here in West Wallsend.
"Memories of learning how to ride a BMX bike, learning how to ride a dirt bike - they're all here in West Wallsend and so for me, it's really special to come back here."
The upcoming triple crown is also a full circle moment for Reed, who grew up dreaming of racing at the Knights home stadium. He's competed all over the world, including the Newcastle arena, but said he's "happily jealous" he won't be riding there next week.
"I remember being a kid and going to the [Newcastle] motordrome and then becoming old enough to race the motordrome and every time you drive past the Knights stadium you'd always be like, 'I wish we could race there', and here we are.
"They're so lucky to have a big stadium to display our sport at the highest level.
"It will be a little bit surreal to be in the stands. I've been fortunate I have raced in that stadium, but it'll be a little bit surreal watching a race in a stadium that I always wanted the sport to race in.
"I'll be jealous, but happily jealous."
The stage has been set for an outstanding showdown at next week's event. After two rounds of competition, the standings at the top of the premier SX1 Class are tied, with four-time defending champion Justin Brayton and series underdog Aaron Tanti set to share the series leader's red plate.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
