Live music or quiet for Newcastle? If we plan right, city gets both

I'M not one to pour cold water on a bad idea, but what is on my mind is the absolutely adorable animated cartoon kangaroo called Ruby, who is the ambassador for Tourism Australia's campaign to encourage tourists to return to our shores. I'm concerned that if the hoped-for tourists decide to do a little research about our iconic kangaroos, they will find a horror story. They will discover that every night of the year kangaroos flee in terror as they're shot by hunters in utes. They are being slaughtered at an alarming rate to supply the lucrative meat and skin trade. The numbers are well in excess of one and a half million kangaroos killed annually, and this figure does not include juveniles (joeys) at foot who, if not killed on the spot, will run away when their mother is shot and die of starvation or predation. Nor does it include babies in the pouch. Sorry to rain on your parade Ruby, but I think you've been conned.