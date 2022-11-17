Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, November 18 2022: Live music or quiet? Planning gives Newcastle both

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:29am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live music or quiet for Newcastle? If we plan right, city gets both

MUSIC has always been a part of Newcastle's culture, and the city's place in the history of live music and pub rock is well documented. And, it seems to me that legacy is not under any real threat. After all, in our economy, demand is always met with supply. I believe the who-was-first debate has been distorted to defend late-night revelry in inappropriate places.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.