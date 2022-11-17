Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A change in Anna Weatherup took her from The Voice to her artistically rich debut Crossing The Sea

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Weatherup says she went on a spiritual journey while making her debut album Crossing The Sea, due for release in 2023. Picture supplied

ANNA Weatherup can clearly remember being struck with a realisation when she walked off the set of The Voice nine years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.