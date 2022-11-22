A candlelit vigil in Foreshore Park will mark the start of more than two weeks of action against gender-based violence.
Newcastle Domestic Violence Committee chairperson Lisa Ronneberg said the aim of this year's 16 Days of Activism was about making change, not just awareness.
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day. There will be a variety of activities happening across the Hunter during the 16 days.
"People will be talking about what's happening, but the focus will be on what people can do," Ms Ronneberg said.
"We know violence has increased in the last few years. Things aren't getting better. Attitudes are changing but the statistics are still increasing.
"Everyone [domestic violence shelters] is pretty much at capacity and domestic violence incidents tend to increase over Christmas.
"So we need to be looking as a community at how we prevent violence against women from happening.
"Men can access men's support to prevent being violent. This is an area we need to do a lot of work on.
"Ending violence against women and girls is a whole of community responsibility, we've created a calendar of events that provides something for everyone to be involved."
The campaign will be launched at this Friday's candlelit vigil at the train sheds in the park at 6pm.
"The vigil is about remembering all women killed in Australia by violence in 2022," Ms Ronneberg said.
People attending are invited to bring one or items to make up survivor packs, which will be donated to Newcastle Sexual Assault Service. Helpful items include journals, teddy bears, self care items and colouring in books.
What Were You Wearing will lead a march to end sexual and domestic violence on November 29 at Gregson Park, Hamilton, followed by a fundraising ball on December 2 to help the organisation continue its work.
Hunter Homeless Connect will also hold a fundraiser. The service is holding a film screening on December 5 at Event Cinema Kotara of the documentary Under Cover, which shares stories from the fastest growing cohort of homeless people - women aged over 50. The film is narrated by Margot Robbie and directed by Sue Thomson. Thomson will be at the event as part of a speaking panel after the screening.
For a full list of events, visit facebook.com/16DaysOfActivism.Newcastle
Sage Swinton
