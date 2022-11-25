The secrecy surrounding former prime minister Scott Morrison's portfolio power grab was "corrosive of trust in government", a damning inquiry has found.
The findings of ex-High Court justice Virginia Bell's probe into Mr Morrison's secret ministries scandal were published on Friday afternoon.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ordered the inquiry after revelations Mr Morrison had secretly appointed himself to five portfolios during the COVID-19 pandemic - health, finance, home affairs, resources and treasury.
Justice Bell's report revealed Mr Morrison had planned to appoint himself to the environment and water portfolio - but chose not to go ahead with it.
The inquiry found Mr Morrison's decision to secretly appoint himself to the health and finance portfolios at the outset of the pandemic were "unnecessary".
Justice Bell also said she found it difficult to reconcile Mr Morrison's explanation he hid the appointments from his colleagues in order to avoid them second-guessing themselves.
It comes as a new book by Nine columnist Niki Savva reveals the intense level of anger and betrayal by former Coalition treasurer Josh Frydenberg on finding out through social media Mr Morrison sworn himself into his portfolio.
Mr Frydenberg describes himself as "loyal to a fault" to his former leader, but Mr Morrison still hadn't apologised for his actions.
Earlier this year, it was disclosed Mr Morrison secretly appointed himself minister of the departments of health, finance, industry, science, energy and resources, treasury and home affairs.
Only the then-health minister Greg Hunt was aware of the takeover of responsibilities.
More to come.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
