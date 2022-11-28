Police are appealing for people using drones in the Lake Macquarie area to keep an eye out for any signs of 72-year-old John Davidson, who went missing more than three weeks ago.
Mr Davidson, who lives with advanced dementia and struggles with verbal communication, vanished after leaving his home on Tennent Road at Mount Hutton about 10.15am on November 7.
He was then seen on South Street at Mount Hutton heading towards the Pacific Highway just after 11am before being spotted near the Fernleigh Track at Belmont about an hour later.
Beyond that, there has been no sign of him.
After searching bushland in the Windale, Mount Hutton, Bennetts Green, Gateshead and Jewells areas, police are continuing to door-knock and appeal for help from the public in tracking down Mr Davidson.
Investigators are calling on anyone who uses a drone in those areas to let police know if they spot any sign of the missing man in their footage or images.
Mr Davidson's daughter Bree Radford said it had been hard for the family not having any new information for weeks.
But she said the family believed the "police are doing an amazing job".
Mr Davidson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with medium build and grey hair and may be wearing jeans and white joggers.
Anyone with information that could help with the search should contact police.
