Lake Macquarie police look to drone footage in search for missing Mount Hutton man John Davidson

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 28 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
Police are appealing for people using drones in the Lake Macquarie area to keep an eye out for any signs of 72-year-old John Davidson, who went missing more than three weeks ago.

