To keep the native flora theme going throughout your house, try making a wreath for the front door. Newcastle Food and Flower Markets are holding one-and-a-half hour Christmas wreath workshops until December 18. All materials are supplied, including native flowers and beautiful foliage. It's a great alternative to holly and ivy and, depending on the type of plants used, your wreath should last a while, otherwise it can be refreshed to suit any theme or colour scheme. Think about using the same foliage on the main dining table, in vases, or even a dried sprig on gifts to tie it all together.