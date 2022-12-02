Belmont's bowling depth will be tested against competition leaders and defending premiers Stockton at Lynn Oval on Saturday after losing the services of former first-class paceman Jamie Heath.
Captain Luke Muddle, who scored an innings-saving century last weekend, and NSW Country under-19 representative Riley Urquhart will now likely be required to shoulder more of Belmont's overs following Heath's calf injury.
Muddle says Jack Hogan, Lachlan Gibson and Cameron Claridge present as Belmont's other seam options while offie Dom Symonds and leggies Connor Gibson and James Burke remain the spinners as the visitors look to defend 208.
Heath is still set to field on day two of Newcastle District Cricket Association's seventh round, but won't bowl having broken down midway through his only over late in proceedings.
The 45-year-old, who represented NSW six times between 1999 and 2022, was delivering the second of Belmont's three overs before feeling the twinge.
"He [Heath] was halfway through the over and it was like a sniper got him," Muddle said.
"He came over to me and said 'I'm no good' so I finished off the over. It's a calf issue so it might be one-to-three weeks.
"We've got Riley [Urquhart] back which is a huge plus for us because he was away last round. But it means we [me and him] will probably have to bowl more than we usually do."
Muddle was Belmont's last man dismissed on day one, batting at No.8 and arriving at 6-54 before almost single-handedly steering them towards a respectable total.
His 102 marked a second ton in first grade.
"My first was against Cardiff when I was doing my HSC, so about four years ago. I was batting in the same spot and it was a similar situation. I had to stay pretty patient which is fairly unnatural for me," Muddle said.
Stockton will resume at 0-8 in reply.
With only five points between the top three sides, Wests captain James King can see the benefits of an outright result but stays focused on the Rosellas (3-66) simply reeling in the 80 runs required against Hamilton-Wickham (145) at Passmore Oval.
Second-placed Wallsend (2-90) needs a further 127 against City (216), Charlestown (284) defends against Merewether (0-13) and University (0-39) chases Waratah-Mayfield (233).
Following a "sprinkler malfunction" at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday, play has yet to start for Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
