A fledgling social app labelled the "Twitter for tradies" which promises to improve mining and industry safety has been designed by Newcastle-headquartered, national software engineering company Mudbath.
Founded by former mining executives Troy McDonald and Brett Baker, both based in the Illawarra, Torqn has launched after a $3 million capital raise.
The app effectively combines social media and product reviews, with information from equipment manufacturers. It connects engineers, mechanics and operators via chat "loops", all linked by the machine or equipment they use.
Mr McDonald said there was a need for the app because of a lack of industry knowledge-sharing: "When you are seeing the same issues on the same machines on different mine sites, you think, 'Why is it occurring?'"
The miners researched their idea then reached out to their network for investment before Mudbath designed the prototype before their latest capital raise.
"The differentiator with our platform is that once you subscribe you are connected worldwide, whereas on LinkedIn you have to follow people and build your network," he said. "On Torqn, you say where you are, be it mining or underground or wherever, and you are connected to everyone working in the same field."
Mr McDonald said that users can post messages on operating issues or problems, on equipment improvement or safety issues, and alert others. The company is in discussions with corporates regarding partnerships and can leverage the app's data regarding safety and equipment for analytical use.
Mudbath managing director Josh Doolan said the firm spent a year building the Torqn platform and app, focusing on user experience and related digital products. He said while people could easily find reviews for a cheap toaster, it was hard to find the same information on a piece of $20 million mining equipment. "Creating a platform to put it in the hands of those who use it in sites all over Australia is a compelling offering," he said.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.