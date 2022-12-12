Newcastle Herald
Hunter company Mudbath plays key role in developing 'Twitter for tradies' app

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
December 12 2022 - 12:00pm
Mudbath's Josh Doolan says the Torqn platform will lift industry safety standards.

A fledgling social app labelled the "Twitter for tradies" which promises to improve mining and industry safety has been designed by Newcastle-headquartered, national software engineering company Mudbath.

