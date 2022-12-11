Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Developer Darren Nicholson gets the green light after five years on his ex-Coal & Allied development at Catherine Hil Bay's Middle Camp

December 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A satellite image of Catherine Hill Bay showing Middle Camp at the northern end. Darren Nicholson's approved Middle Camp sites are Hamlets A and B. The earthworks are the Rose Group subdivision before the houses were built.

DEVELOPER Darren Nicholson has won planning panel approval for 209 housing lots at the Middle Camp or northern end of Catherine Hill Bay, and hopes to start work on the site by this time next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.