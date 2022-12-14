Emma's Cottage vineyard at Lovedale is the home of a new range of contemporary Hunter Valley wines by Bimbadgen winery.
Alter Wines, created by award-winning Bimbadgen winemaker Richard Done, are now being showcased at its cellar door. The label is by Australian fabric and wallpaper designer Annie Coop.
"We have been wanting to diversify our wine offering to enable us to showcase a modern interpretation of popular Hunter Valley grapes, with the range including a sparkling, blanc de blanc, semillon, chardonnay, rose, pinot and shiraz," Done said.
Emma's Cottage estate coordinator Meg Adams added: "The new range of Alter wines will complement our accommodation, newly refurbished cellar door and gift store. We also have plans under way to expand our cellar door to include a function space catering for up to 80 people."
The Emma's Cottage cellar door offers tastings five days a week, and by appointment.
