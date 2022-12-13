Newcastle netball remembers pioneering player and stalwart Lois Green

Former Newcastle Netball Association president Del Saunders has paid tribute to great friend and pioneering player Lois Green, saying she was a "wonderful woman" who had a "life to be honoured and celebrated".
Green, the Hunter's first Australian netball representative, died at age 90 on Saturday at her Camden nursing home after a short illness.
Up until recent years, Green lived at Cardiff and had become part of the fabric of Newcastle netball, serving as a player, coach or administrator for most of her life.
Green, who attended St Aloysius Girls High School in Hamilton, made her debut for NSW in 1954 and became one of the state's longest-serving players. A goal defence or goal keeper, she won 10 national championships and was NSW captain between 1961-63.
In 1961, Green was selected in the Australian squad, where she was later joined by her sister, Nola, who died in 2008.
Lois played for the Newcastle representative side for 15 years then coached them from 1967-78. She was also a long-serving member of the NNA executive committee and received the Australian Sports Medal in 2000. Green was later inducted into the Netball NSW and Hunter Region Sporting halls of fame.
The most valuable player each season in the Newcastle open championship receives the Lois and Nola Green Medal.
Saunders, 87, played with Green for Newcastle and against her at club level. They served side by side on the NNA committee for about 40 years.
"She was a wonderful woman," Saunders said.
"An Australian player, she certainly did Newcastle, the state and Australia proud.
"She was a great friend. We got along remarkably well, Lois and I. She's made a big contribution and she was such an honest, upfront person.
"Nola was a shooter and Lois was in goal defence or keeper, and her anticipation of shots was amazing. She could read the play really well. They were both very honest people."
Saunders said Green was proud of being the first from the region to make the national squad.
"And It wasn't easy," she said of the achievement.
"The numbers you had to contend with in netball, and of course coming from outside the major cities, it's not easy because everything happens down there. She was certainly honoured."
In her later life in Newcastle, Green overcame a stroke to remain a popular figure at the National Park courts every Saturday.
"She would catch the bus up from Cardiff, sit in the office there and chat to the people," Saunders said.
"Then when it was time to go, people would offer her a lift to the bus stop, but she always said, 'no, I'm all right, I can walk'.
"She was a lovely person but a very private person beyond the netballing matters. Very reserved but a very good person.
"A good example too, to those coming through."
Green's funeral is set to be held next Tuesday. Other details were yet to be announced.
"She had a good life and you have to be thankful for all those things," Saunders said.
"We have to do the best we can whilst we're here and hope we pass onto those who follow the best that you can. But we'll miss her, that's for sure."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
