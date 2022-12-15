Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League women, 2022: Jets skipper Cassidy Davis keeps head up for crucial trip south

By James Gardiner
December 15 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets captain Cassidy Davis challenges Naomi Thomas-Chinnama for the ball in the 5-1 loss to Melbourne City. Picture Getty Images

THE streak lives on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.