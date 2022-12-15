THE streak lives on.
Newcastle captain Cassidy Davis has recovered from a head knock and will lead the Jets in a crucial encounter with Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Sunday.
Davis was forced the from the field at half-time of the 5-1 surrender to Melbourne City on Saturday after being struck in the head from a fierce freekick.
"I felt a bit funny in the sheds during the break and the doctor said it was not worth going back on," Davis said. "I had never been concussed before and was probably in a bit of shock. I didn't really know what to expect.
"After I cooled down for a bit in the sheds, I was OK. I felt fine the next day and have been good ever since."
Davis, who has played an A-League record 115 games straight, consulted the team doctor on Monday and has followed return-to-play protocols.
"I have one more clearance to get on Friday but I have not experienced any symptoms so I should be right," Davis said. "I'm confident, the doctor is confident, you just have to follow the process."
Newcastle are going to need Davis against an in-form Victory - the first of four matches in a fortnight that could shape the Jets' season.
"The weekend was quite disappointing going down 5-1. If you look at the statistics, we had a lot of chances," Davis said.
The Jets hit the woodwork twice with the score at 3-1, before conceding two late goals.
"It is easy to blame defenders, it is easy to blame goalkeepers and it is easy to blame strikers," Davis said. "We were all on the pitch together and there is no blaming anyone. We take the loss as one and know we need to be better in all areas of the park. We have to be on our game and be switched on for 90 minutes."
The Victory are fresh from a 3-0 away win over Perth Glory.
"Victory, on paper, are one of the top two teams," Davis said. "They hadn't gelled at the start but they have two wins in a row and obviously scored a few goals against Perth. They are probably stronger than City and it is going to be a really big test for us."
Former Jets captain Gema Simon is expected to line-up at left back for Victory.
"It is always funny playing against your old teammates," Davis said. "We will have some banter and shake hands afterwards. We need to be aware of her getting up and down the line and getting balls into the box. Sometimes it is good when you know people's strengths. We need to stick together and shut down their key players."
