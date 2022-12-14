COACH Shane Burley knows the discussion around Newcastle's best-ever representative team will "always be up for debate", but a "refuse-to-be-beaten" attitude has ensured this current crop of cricketers stay in the conversation.
This record streak, which started in 2019-20, surpasses two previous Newcastle hat-tricks (2004-05 to 2006-07, 2008-09 to 2010-11).
Overall it was the 19th time Newcastle have held aloft the state trophy and among the zone's 175 capped players are Mark Curry, Gary Gilmour, Robert Holland, Rick McCosker, Greg Geise, Paul Wilson, Anthony Stuart, Simon Moore, Mark Cameron, Michael Hogan, Burt Cockley and Jason Sangha.
"There's been some great Newcastle sides and that will always be up for debate, what were the best sides," Burley said.
"But I guess, to win four in a row, we've certainly got a claim to be the most successful. It's a massive achievement for the guys to be able to do that."
Late in the decider, Central Coast (9-279) appeared to have the upper hand after taking five wickets inside the last 10 overs and pushing the run rate out to 14.
Newcastle were 7-238 with three overs remaining.
The next 15 deliveries went: 2, 2, 6, 1, 2, 4, 4, 1, 1, 2, 4, 4, 1, 2, 6.
Adrian Chad's game-clinching six over mid-wicket saw Newcastle home with three balls to spare, sparking celebrations among the hosts as they ran to embrace one another in the outfield.
"I'm just really, really proud. I know how hard the boys work," Burley said.
"It's what we pride ourselves on, that never-being-out-of-it spirit. We spoke about that a lot this morning [before the final], just refuse to be beaten, and they showed that."
Chad's cameo, an unbeaten 37 from 16 balls, was part of a 46-run stand with captain Nick Foster (10 not out).
A former NSW Country Championships player of the final, all-rounder Chad had scores of 1 and 0 for Newcastle in the preliminary rounds and hadn't bowled.
Batting at No.7, he made every shot count on December 11.
"He looked good from ball one. He hit them out of the middle from ball one," Burley said.
"There was always a good feeling among the boys and we always back ourselves."
Central Coast centurion Callum Rainger was named man of the match.
The Bush Blues squad is expected to be released on Thursday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
