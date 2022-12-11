NEWCASTLE have claimed an unprecedented fourth straight NSW Country Championships title in dramatic circumstances, with Adrian Chad's late cameo helping to get the hosts home amid a tightly-contested final.
Chad scored an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, featuring a six to win the 50-over decider with three balls remaining against Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
"Pretty pumped to be honest, that was unreal," Chad told the Newcastle Herald amid the celebrations.
"I was a little bit nervous when he [the fielder] started to run in, but when he started having to back pedal I thought we could be on here.
"When it went over and the boys got up, that was pretty exciting."
Newcastle finished 7-280 from 49.3 overs in reply to Central Coast's 9-279, which included a century to man-of-the-match Callum Rainger (100).
Chad, batting at No.7, arrived at the crease with Newcastle 5-221 and saw two wickets fall before making his major move in the closing three overs.
At that stage, Newcastle were 7-237 and needed an innings-high 14.33 runs an over.
The former Bush Blues representative combined with Newcastle captain Nick Foster (10 not out) for an unbeaten partnership of 46, but almost single-handedly swung the momentum with 43 of those runs coming off just 15 deliveries.
Newcastle required 21 off two overs and nine from the last.
IN THE NEWS:
"Having played at this ground a few times now, we know the outfield is fast and it's a big ground so no total is really out of reach," Chad said.
"The guys who came before us just kept ticking us over, keeping us in there and never let the run rate get away from us.
"Even when the run rate got to 10s, it's not hard to get if you get going. I didn't panic and if you need 20 off the last two it only takes one big over and you can get that."
Foster, who was out in the middle for the winning moment, also helped Newcastle clinch the three previous trophies but said "that was something different all together".
"There's a lot of things that have got to go right for you to win one, let alone four," Foster said.
"Pretty awesome effort and pretty proud of everyone involved."
Earlier, Rainger essentially rescued Central Coast from 4-47 and joined forces with Harry Woodhead (49) for a seventh-wicket stand of 114.
Opening bowler Dan Bailey, called up last week to replace the injured Pat Magann (side strain), did most of the damage for Newcastle and returned figures of 3-36.
In reply Newcastle's top-order batsman all contributed - Daniel Arms (32), Jospeh Gillard (42), Logan Weston (61), Jeff Goninan (50) and Aaron Wivell (27) - while one of Central Coast's three left-arm orthodox spinners, Connor Haddow, took 4-54.
The Bush Blues squad for next month's Australian Country Championships in Canberra is expected to be announced this week.
"They've obviously put themselves in good contention for that, some really good performances and especially being the team that wins it," Newcastle coach Shane Burley said.
Meanwhile, Harry Scowen (University) and Thomas Thorpe (Wests) have been named in the men's under-17 NSW Country squad.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.