Winten Property Group subdivision proposal at Minmi refused by Hunter Joint Regional Planning Panel

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 13 2022 - 8:00pm
Land on the eastern side of Minmi being cleared for development. Picture by Peter Lorimer

An application for a major housing subdivision at Minmi has been refused by the Hunter Joint Regional Planning Panel, which cited road impacts as a major factor.

