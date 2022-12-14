Jackson Hastings: Why I jumped at the chance to join the Newcastle Knights

JACKSON Hastings says he still loves Wests Tigers "with all my heart", but in the end he couldn't get up the freeway to Newcastle quickly enough.
The former Sydney Roosters, Manly, Salford, Wigan and Tigers halfback signed a three-year deal with the Knights last month, just as he was preparing to kick off his second pre-season at Concord.
Knights officials had spent the best part of 12 months trying to lure Hastings' playmaking partner, Luke Brooks, to Newcastle. It took them about a day to get a deal done when they turned their attention to Hastings, after offering up former Test prop David Klemmer in exchange.
"It all happened so fast," Hastings told the Newcastle Herald.
"I was ready to go back to pre-season but then it happened, literally overnight, within about 12 or 24 hours.
"I found myself here and it's worked out well for all parties.
"Obviously the Tigers were able to sign a very experienced front-rower to help those fantastic young forwards they've got coming through, and the Knights were chasing a halfback. It just happened to be me, and that's how it all unfolded."
Hastings holds no ill-feeling towards the Tigers but said Newcastle's interest was irresistible.
"You want to play somewhere that you're wanted," Hastings explained.
"Newcastle showed huge interest in me personally.
"I had people like Andrew Johns, a legend of the club, calling me to say how much he wanted to work with me and help improve my game.
"That was exciting. The Knights wanted me to be here, and the Tigers wanted to go in a different direction in the halves.
"There was an opportunity here that I decided to grab with both hands, but I just want to make it known I do have a massive love for the Tigers.
"The players and the coaching staff and the fan base were all fantastic to me, and I can't thank them enough for the year that I had there. I still love that club with all my heart."
While some players may have had reservations about joining a team who finished 14th last season and won only six games, Hastings had seen Newcastle's potential first-hand.
"Well they beat us by 40 up here, and then they beat us again at Campbelltown later in the year," he said. "So I wasn't in any position to criticise too much.
"I was more focused on what we had to do at the Tigers, but I guess one obvious thing was that Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey missed a lot of football, and they're two hugely important players for this club."
The 26-year-old, who has appeared in 63 NRL games and was named the Super League Man of Steel in 2019, was hopeful the Knights would be the last stop in what he described as a "rollercoaster" career.
"I'd like to stay in Newcastle, win a comp here, and get my name up there with some of the greats who have played for this club," he said.
