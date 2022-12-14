Newcastle Herald
Jackson Hastings: Why I jumped at the chance to join the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
Updated December 14 2022 - 6:55pm, first published 5:30pm
Jackson Hasting at training. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jackson Hastings and Bailey the therapy dog during the Knights' visit to John Hunter Hospital yesterday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jackson Hastings spends time with young Aiden Jennings at John Hinter Hospital. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JACKSON Hastings says he still loves Wests Tigers "with all my heart", but in the end he couldn't get up the freeway to Newcastle quickly enough.

