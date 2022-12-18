Newcastle Herald
Hunter's Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah by lighting menorah in Civic Park

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
December 18 2022 - 7:00pm
Rabbi Yossi Rodal with a menorah in Civic Park. According to the Jewish calendar this is the year of gatherings. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE HUNTER's Jewish community has celebrated the start of Hanukkah by lighting a menorah and sharing traditional food in Civic Park.

