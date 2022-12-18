FIT again Reno Piscopo is in contention for a recall as Jets coach Arthur Papas considers freshening up the squad ahead of the clash against the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Wednesday night.
The Jets went down 1-0 to Brisbane Roar on a sandy pitch at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
The trip to Gosford, their second in 10 days, is the postponed round one battle which was washed out.
Piscopo injured his calf in a friendly against Macarthur during the World Cup break and sat out the 2-1 win over the Mariners and the defeat to the Roar.
"Reno is a possibility to come back into the team," Papas said. "With the short turnaround, it is hard to get players on the fringe ready to play a match. He trained the last session and will come into calculations.
"There are a couple of others who will come into contention as well. I think there is a chance to make a couple of changes."
Jaushua Sotirio provided a spark off the bench and nearly scored late equaliser, having a header tipped onto the bar by Roar keeper Jordan Holmes.
Papas and Brisbane opposite Warren Moon were highly critical of the playing surface at McDonald Jones Stadium, which was relaid after hosting a round of the Australian Supercross series on November 26.
"Newcastle deserves better, we deserve better, the league deserves better," Papas said. "It is not the only reason, but if you don't provide a very good pitch, you won't see a very good game. Players were slipping, balls not moving, even opportunities in the box the ball was bobbling. I raised my concerns about it Thursday."
Moon labelled the surface a "cow paddock".
"We want to play good football and they just relaid the pitch and it wasn't suitable for an A-League game," he said.
The Jets had 64 per cent of possession against Brisbane but couldn't break down a compact and organised Roar defence.
"Brisbane played well and stuck to their game plan, which was to defend quite deep," Papas said. "If you are trying to break down a team that is sitting deep, you need to move the ball quickly and clearly that wasn't possible.
"[Striker] Beka Mikeltadze is a highly technical player. He wants the ball played into him. The players behind him need to get into certain body positions to receive the ball to play forward and not have to look at the ground to see how the ball is going to move."
The Roar, despite having just 34 per cent of the ball, created twice as many shots on goal.
The winner, scored in the 80th minute by Nicola Mileusnic, came from a set piece which the Jets failed to clear.
Keeper Jack Duncan blocked Mileusnic's first effort but the striker was able to sweep home the rebound.
"It was something that could be avoided irrespective of the pitch," Papas said. "We need to be better because it is three point lost from a set piece."
The Jets' next home game is against Sydney FC on New Years day.
"Our next game is January 1 and we expect the turf will be back to the standard we expect," Mattiske said.
"Moving forward, we will be meeting with stadium management about time periods between events like the supercross that carry a risk of damaging turf and the scheduling of our games."
McDonald Jones Stadium will host Elton John concerts on January 8 and 10.
The Jets host Western Sydney on January 22, leaving 10 days for any repairs to the pitch if required.
"The risk in relation to Elton John concerts is less significant," Mattiske said. "We will work with the stadium and APL to make sure appropriate risk mitigation procedures are put in place."
After the event, we will monitor it and ensure there isn't damage to the turf that would impact a game."
