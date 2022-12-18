Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Jets attacker Reno Piscopo in line for F3 derby return

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas makes a point to midfielder Angus Thurgate in the 1-0 loss to Brisbane on Friday night. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

FIT again Reno Piscopo is in contention for a recall as Jets coach Arthur Papas considers freshening up the squad ahead of the clash against the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Wednesday night.

