JASON Hoffman became the most capped player in Newcastle Jets history but the milestone ended in disappointment, going down 1-0 to Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
A Nicola Mileusnic strike in the 80th minute was the difference in a cagey affair dominated by defence.
A minute earlier, Hoffman created history when introduced off the bench for Carl Jenkinson, making it 211 appearances in all competitions for his home-town club.
The veteran tried to spark the home side in what was a frustrating night.
Replacement Jaushua Sotirio nearly snatched a draw in stoppage time when he glanced a header from a Brandon O'Neill freekick towards the right corner of the net.
But Roar keeper Jordan Holmes managed to get a fingertip to the ball, which was enough to deflect it onto the post.
Jets coach Arthur Papas was upset at not being able to celebrate Hoffman's achievement with three points.
"It was disappointing that we couldn't give him the performance and result that someone like Jason and his family deserve," Papas said. "We made a big point of that. It doesn't take away what he has achieved, first of all. He is someone who has represented this city, this club so well and is a very valued member of our team. Congratulations to him, but disappointed that we couldn't give him the result that would have been the icing on the cake."
The pitch, which was relaid after hosting a round of the Australian Supercross at the venue on November 25, was patchy and not conducive to slick ball movement.
Papas and rival coach Warren Moon were highly critical of the playing surface, saying it was not up to A-League standard.
Credit to the visitors.
The Roar entered the match having conceded five goals in six games and they produced another resolute performance.
The Jets huffed and puffed without an end product.
The Roar blocked the passing lanes, stayed compact and denied the Jets space in behind.
Beka Mikeltadze was a frustrated figure up front. He barely got a touch in the box and was given a yellow card late by Kurt Ams for simulation.
The lead-up to the clash centred on supporters' outrage at a three-year deal Australia Professional Leagues struck with Destination NSW to hold the A-League grand finals in Sydney.
In protest, the Jets active supporter group walked out 20 minutes into the game.
Supporter groups of other clubs have flagged similar action.
Papas said the fans were entitled to express their feelings.
"The fans are the lifeblood of the league," Papas said. " I understand why they made their decision [to walk out]. Ultimately the players get hurt by that. We need our active support. It would have been important for us to have them singing all game and not go so quiet."
Papas retained the same XI that beat Central Coast 2-1 in Gosford last Sunday.
It was a farewell game for Brisbane Roar striker Charlie Austin, who is returning to England for family reason.
The Jets were unlucky not to go ahead in the third minute when Angus Thurgate hit the crossbar from 15 metres. The effort on goal followed a sequence of 30 passes.
The home side, who were running into a howling southerly, had 73 per cent of the ball in the opening 22 minutes.
For all their possession, the Jets were unable to create clear chances.
The Roar were most dangerous from set pieces. Carlo Armiento forced two hurried punches by Jack Duncan to clear in-swinging corners late in the half.
The Jets had scored in each other their past 18 matches at home.
The start of the second half followed a similar pattern to much of the first.
It took a reflex effort from Jack Duncan to keep the home side on level terms in the 61s minute.
Armiento bent a freekick into the box, which Tom Aldred poked towards goal, but Duncan stuck a foot out and knocked the ball clear.
The visitors were starting to build pressure and in the 79th minute they struck.
Riku Danzaki climbed high at the back post to head the ball back across goal.
Mileusnic produced a spectacular bicycle kick. Duncan blocked it but Mileusnic sweeped the ball off the ground and into the net.
Jets: Jack Duncan; Carl Jenkinson, Matt Jurman (c), Mark Natta, Dane Ingham; Brandon O'Neill, Angus Thurgate, Beka Dartsmelia; Trent Buhagiar, Beka Mikeltadze, Daniel Stynes
Roar: Jordan Holmes; Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Scott Neville, Tom Aldred (c), Jack Hingert; Jay O'Shea, Kai Trewin, Carlo Armiento; Riku Danzaki, Charlie Austin, Nicola Mileusnic
