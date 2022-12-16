Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Jets defender Jason Hoffman's milestone night ends in disappointment as Roar triumph amid fans protest

By James Gardiner
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 9:00pm
Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze shows his frustration in the 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

JASON Hoffman became the most capped player in Newcastle Jets history but the milestone ended in disappointment, going down 1-0 to Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

