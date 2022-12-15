Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Luke Walsh prepares for Northern Hawks' historic flight in 2023

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
December 16 2022 - 7:00am
Northern Hawks recruit Luke Walsh kicking for former club Central. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

LUKE Walsh says he's looking forward to combining with Tyler Randell for the first time and reuniting with former teammates Brad Tighe and Warren Schillings in what will be a history-making campaign for the Northern Hawks.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

