Why Jayden Brailey is confident the Newcastle Knights will bounce back

MINUTE by minute, day by day, Newcastle Knights co-captain Jayden Brailey is moving on from the disappointing memories of last season.
For the first time in an NRL career that started at Cronulla in 2017, Brailey found himself among the also-rans when the finals series kicked off.
Adding to his frustration, the 26-year-old hooker spent two-thirds of the season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, returning for the last eight games of 2022, when Newcastle were already done and dusted in the play-off race.
"It was hard to watch the finals series, not being part of it," Brailey told the Newcastle Herald.
"That's what you strive for every year.
"It was a bit of a funny one, because I missed so much footy last year, but we've spoken a lot about how we want to be better next year.
"We fell short of our standards and we're working hard to make sure that doesn't happen again."
Brailey said that, from day one of pre-season training, he had noticed a collective attitude adjustment among his clubmates.
"Everyone has come back super fit," he said. "It's probably one of the fittest groups I've seen this early in the pre-season, which is really pleasing.
"Everyone came back in good shape after the break, which is probably a reflection on how we went last year. We've all refreshed and come back really well.
"We're building into the pre-season nicely and really enjoying it."
Brailey said he continues to manage his Achilles but basically it felt no different to before he underwent major surgery last January.
"I've got to be mindful of my calves and how much loading I have," he said.
"That's something I manage with the performance staff and physios. I just listen to them and do what they say.
"I'm still doing a lot of maintenance stuff, but for the most part I can't feel it."
In Brailey's absence last season, former Lakes United product Chris Randall acquitted himself admirably at dummy-half.
Randall's recent departure to the Gold Coast leaves the Knights without a recognised hooker as back-up, although Phoenix Crossland, Kurt Mann and new signing Tyson Gamble appear capable of sharing the workload.
"I'm more than happy to play 80 minutes," Brailey said.
"I don't like coming off the field. I just have to make sure I'm fit enough and conditioned to do it.
"I'm sure at stages during the season I might need a spell here or there.
"It's a long year - 27 games - but I'll do whatever is best for the team.
"They'll probably have a utility spot on the bench, which opens up a spot for Killer [Mann], Phoenix, Tyson Gamble - those sort of blokes - but I'll be aiming to play 80 minutes each week, if I can."
"I'm just doing everything I can. I want to play every game next year and it all starts now with a good pre-season."
