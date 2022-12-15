Newcastle Herald
NNSWF director Mark Trenter in the dark on CEO deal

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Mark Trenter

New Northern NSW Football deputy chair Mark Trenter wants it known he had no part in or knowledge of the mutual termination agreement for now former chief executive David Eland.

