Generous residents donate 4000 gifts to the Christmas Toy Drive Appeal by the Salvation Army and Newcastle Permanent

Penelope Green
Penelope Green
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 4:30pm
Major Mark Everitt, Salvation Army Area Officer Hunter and Central Coast with Kirsten Lyndon, Newcastle Permanent Partnerships and Community Engagement Manager, packing up the Christmas toys at the Perm's head office in Newcastle on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

GENEROUS Hunter residents have donated around 4000 presents in the annual Christmas Toy Drive Appeal by The Salvation Army in partnership with Newcastle Permanent Building Society.

