GENEROUS Hunter residents have donated around 4000 presents in the annual Christmas Toy Drive Appeal by The Salvation Army in partnership with Newcastle Permanent Building Society.
The 34-year-old tradition shared by the Salvos and Newcastle Permanent provides hope and support for families in need at Christmas, who otherwise may be struggling to put presents under the tree.
Kirsten Lyndon, Partnerships and Community Engagement Manager at Newcastle Permanent, said the response in the Hunter was a true display of the spirit of Christmas.
"[These gifts] will certainly lift spirits on Christmas morning for those who may be doing it tough this year," Ms Lyndon said. "The community has been extremely generous, and we are immensely grateful. Christmas is about kindness, hope and joy, so we are honoured to support the Salvos each year as they bring a smile and some extra cheer to children and families who may be struggling."
Major Mark Everitt, Salvation Army Area Officer, Hunter and Central Coast, said this year has been especially tough for families, meaning the impressive present haul was all the more meaningful.
"The demand on the Salvos in the Hunter is greater than ever before. With cost-of-living pressures such as increased electricity and food prices at an all-time high, we are seeing financial strain rapidly increasing," he said. "As a result, people who have never had to do so before are reaching out to the Salvos for help."
Major Everitt thanked Newcastle Permanent for their partnership and for facilitating the community's generous donations, and to the Perm staff who helped pack the toys.
"Through our partnership ... the Salvos will be able to provide literally thousands of gifts to families and individuals in need at Christmas in the Hunter," he said. "The Salvos are forever thankful to the generosity of Newcastle Permanent customers and staff for helping make this Christmas special to so many locals who are finding it hard to find joy at this time of year."
Business, news and feature reporter.
