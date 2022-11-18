SANTA'S little helpers at the Salvation Army plan to spread extra Christmas cheer to families doing it tough across the Hunter with their annual Toy Drive.
Sadly, the Salvation Army expects about 3,500 Hunter kids might wake up on Christmas morning without anything to open under the tree.
Salvation Army volunteer Tracey Richards knows just how hard it can be, having first come across the Toy Drive when she was struggling herself.
"I came from homelessness and domestic violence, I was on the pension and wasn't fit to work and the Salvos were amazing, helping with my daughter," she said.
"The quality of the presents in the Toy Drive are amazing, it was such a massive help.
"My daughter, who was 11 when we first started going to the Salvos, didn't even know we were doing it tough because of the help we were receiving, the love and everything that goes with the gift."
Now they're back on their feet, Ms Richards and her 20-year-old daughter will be helping to wrap gifts for others this Christmas.
Given it's just around the corner, the Salvos and Newcastle Permanent have called on Hunter locals to help by donating a gift to the appeal.
Salvos auxiliary lieutenant Bernie Muendel said donations can come in a variety of forms.
"Many children in need are teenagers, so we encourage the community to consider donating gift cards and suitable gifts for older children," he said.
Newcastle Permanent chief technology officer Jodi Stapleton said she's proud to support the 34-year-old tradition.
"The Salvos are expecting to donate over 6,700 gifts in the Hunter this year and our people will be volunteering to help the Salvos sort and distribute these gifts," she said.
"With around 1,600 Hunter families in need this Christmas, Newcastle Permanent's partnership with the Salvos allows us to band together as an organisation to help bring some Christmas magic to families who this year in particular, may be doing it tough."
Ideas include vouchers, games, beauty products, fashion accessories, toys, clothing, books, and sporting equipment.
Gifts should be new and unwrapped and can be dropped off at any Newcastle Permanent branch until December 16.
Madeline Link
