Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Unlikely singer-songwriter Adam Newling on finding his voice and leaving a mark on America

By Josh Leeson
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Newling was born in Newcastle before growing up in Cronulla with a love of Van Morrison. Picture supplied

IF you were casting a critical ear to the voice of Bob Dylan, the legendary singer-songwriter would hardly be pitch perfect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.