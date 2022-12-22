IF you were casting a critical ear to the voice of Bob Dylan, the legendary singer-songwriter would hardly be pitch perfect.
But as the millions of Dylan's loyal fans would inform you, his voice isn't about range, but character. And it's absolutely soaked in character.
That's also true for rising Northern NSW-based singer-songwriter Adam Newling.
His gravel-throated vocal is unlikely to have Newling competing on Australian Idol or at Eurovision, but it perfectly serves his compelling country-twinged brand of indie-rock and evocative story-telling.
"It's definitely matured and charactered up from life and the road," Newling says. "It's funny I grew up always singing and people used to tell me I'm crap at singing.
"I guess if you're talking about actual singing, then I guess I'm crap at it.
"I think everyone can sing, it's just finding a way that you can manipulate your voice so people can enjoy it."
In April Newling released his debut album, Half Cut and Dangerous. Led by the rollicking single Leather Face - about concern for a friend's dangerous sun tanning habits - and the Dylan-esque Singing Blackbird, which discusses his fear of vulnerability.
Newling's music has also found an audience in the USA, where he toured earlier this month supporting surf-rock band Skegss.
"There were a lot of people there singing the words to the songs off Half Cut, it was shocking," he says.
"That's why you do it. There's no better feeling in the world than seeing and hearing people sing your songs back to you."
The USA experience was a culmination of a musical journey which began as a child.
Newling was born at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and lived in Warners Bay until he was five, before his Greek mother and Australian father moved to Cronulla.
At eight he uncovered his mother's old acoustic guitar that she'd bought during her university days, but never learnt to play.
Newling was instantly enamoured. By 11, fuelled with a love of classic singer-songwriters like Van Morrison and Dylan, he convinced a mate to get his parents to pay for drum lessons so they could form a band.
"I was fiddling around with it and loved it, so mum and dad showed me all the greats," he says.
"I met a guy who taught me how to read tablature and I've been hooked ever since. It's kind of the only thing I can do."
Newling's first foray into the professional music business came through Sydney indie four-piece Letters To Lions, who enjoyed some success in 2016 with their EP Clean Eating, featuring the single Mushrooms.
Newling is also the lead guitarist for triple j favourite Ruby Fields.
"I've always been a performer and a frontman in bands," Newling says. "I just loved the band aspect and the collaboration.
"If you asked me eight years ago, 'would you ever see yourself as a solo artist', I would have laughed at you.
"But it's unreal. I still play in a band with my closest nearest and dearest friends, but I also get to spend a lot of time on the road by myself."
It was through Fields' coaxing that Newling struck up the courage to pursue his music as a solo artist.
In 2020 he released the singles Cheer Up, Morning Breath and the thrillingly-deranged cow-punk track Two Of A Kind.
Then in 2021 Newling released his debut EP, Occupational Anxiety.
"I've always written with Ruby and Ruby pushed me to send some music that I'd written to her management and label," he says.
"They really enjoyed it and pushed me to do the solo thing. I never really thought being a solo artist was something I'd wanna do. Now I'm doing it, I'm loving it."
One of the biggest strengths of Newling's music has been its appeal across generational divides. His '70s Americana stylings hold obvious appeal to older listeners, while he's modern take has drawn support from triple j listeners.
He's also attracted the attention of successful commercial artists. Earlier this year Amy Shark personally contacted Newling to offer him a support slot on her regional tour.
"I'm not trying to re-invent the wheel," he says. "I've always loved pop songs and country songs and folk songs. I love the story-telling aspect.
"I just love that they can find you in any type of head space. It's all-the-time music.
"I've always tried to incorporate other aspects of other bands and projects that I've been in. I write country and folk songs, but a lot of the instrumentation, and particularly the guitar sounds that I play, aren't typically country or folk."
Earlier this month Newling gave fans a peak into the future with the release of the propulsive single Barmy, the first taste off his 2023 EP.
"There's a lot of big band songs on it and there's also some of the softest songs I've ever put out," he says.
"I just love dynamic music and a body of work that takes you through all the motions and pulls at my heartstrings."
Adam Newling brings his Barmy Tour to the Grand Junction Hotel on January 11 and the Cambridge Hotel on January 13.
