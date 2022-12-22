Ash Wilson has labelled their round-six clash with Brisbane at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night a must win as Newcastle eye a tough finish to 2022.
The Jets coach also hinted at changes to her starting line-up in what will be the second A-League Women's match of four in a fortnight for Newcastle, who are coming off heavy back-to-back defeats in Melbourne.
After hosting the Roar, who were 2-1 winners when the two sides met in Queensland in round one, the Jets are back in Victoria on Wednesday to play unbeaten leaders Western United then return home to host second-placed Adelaide on New Year's Eve.
A four-goal loss to Melbourne City (5-1) in round four was followed by a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Victory in round five last Sunday.
The results left Newcastle ninth with four points, five adrift of the top four.
Roar improved to seven points and sixth place with a 1-0 victory over winless Western Sydney (0).
While there are 13 games remaining, Wilson acknowledged the Jets needed to act in what could prove a season-defining period before the new year.
"The last couple of games have been tough and the results have not been good enough," Wilson said.
"The performance against City was good but we obviously didn't get the results from it. Last week, certain elements of the performance were not where we want it to be and we all have to put our hand up for that.
"We need to make sure we're out there [against Roar] with the mindset that it's a win-at-all-costs game because the reality is once you start letting that top pack get a little bit further away, it gets harder.
"It's a big couple of weeks for us ... it's really important that we do start to get points."
Of most concern for the Jets would be their leaky defence. They have conceded 16 goals in five outings for the worst effort in the league.
The Jets are averaging two goals a game at the other end in encouraging signs but need to tighten up at the back to be in games.
Centre-back Taren King (knee) limped from AAMI Park on Sunday and fullback Tessa Tamplin has not played the past two games due to a leg complaint.
Both were being assessed as the week progressed.
"There's probably going to be some changes but we've got a short turnaround and there are a few things we want to work on and a few people we want to see in a couple of different positions before we make our decisions," Wilson said.
Brisbane have been boosted by the return of Matildas midfielder Katrina Gorry since their round-one encounter but Brazilian strike weapon Mariel Hecher will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.
"Gorry makes a massive difference to them, even if it's just in terms of confidence having her in there," Wilson said.
"I'm not necessarily worried too much about their form but what I am worried about is our form and our character and how we respond to the last two weeks."
The game kicks off at 6pm.
