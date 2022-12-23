The state's environmental watchdog remains tight-lipped about the progress of its investigation into a mass fish kill in Lake Macquarie in September.
The incident, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of fish, including mullet, bream, bat fish, whiting and a juvenile white spotted eagle ray, was the result of oxygen depletion at Mannering Park.
Some environment groups and residents have pointed the finger at Vales Point Power Station, however, a conclusive link has not been proven.
The fish kill followed an identical incident in the same area a month earlier which was also caused by oxygen depletion.
Marks Point Fisherman's Warehouse owner Jason Nunn is among those demanding answers about the environmental catastrophe.
Mr Nunn, who inspected the site of the fish kill hours after it occurred, said he was deeply suspicious of a link to the power station.
"All we can hear (from the EPA) is crickets. They have had plenty of time to sort this out. What's going on?," he said.
Mr Nunn said he was keen to know if chlorine, which causes oxygen depletion, was a factor in the fish kill.
"We saw 60 to 70 kilo Spotted Eagle Rays getting washed up near the (power station) outfall. They didn't move very far because they were just dead weight.
"We need to know whether chlorine gas is still injected into those outlet pipes to kill marine growth to stop them blocking up."
EPA officials inspected the power station in the days following the fish kill and secured equipment on-site as part of its investigation. Unspecified testing was also undertaken.
Staff from numerous government agencies are also involved in the investigation.
"This kind of pollution and environmental damage are prohibited. If there is a particular source, whether it be toxin, a heavy metal or some other contaminant, we will act very quickly," he said.
An EPA spokeswoman said this week that its investigation was ongoing and it would update the community when more information became available.
"The EPA understands the community is concerned about the mass fish kills in Wyee Bay, Lake Macquarie and is undertaking a thorough investigation," she said.
"To maintain the integrity of this ongoing investigation the EPA is not able to provide any further comment at this time, however information including real-time water quality data is available on our website."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
