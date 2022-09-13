Newcastle Herald
Vales Point Power Station licensee Delta Electricity has provided the EPA with new information relating to fish kills at Mannering Park in Lake Macquarie.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:34am
Power station hands over information to EPA as part of fish kill probe

Delta Electricity, licensee of the Vales Point Power Station, has provided the Environment Protection Authority with new information relating to the recent fish kills at Mannering Park in Lake Macquarie.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

