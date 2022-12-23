Newcastle Herald
Heatherbrae police pursuit ends with Clarence Town arrest and charges against girl, 15

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated December 23 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 2:45pm
GENERIC, NSW police, police badge, logo, New South Wales police, symbol

A 15-year-old was due to face a children's court on Friday after allegedly leading Port Stephens police on a pursuit through the area.

