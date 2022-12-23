A 15-year-old was due to face a children's court on Friday after allegedly leading Port Stephens police on a pursuit through the area.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were on the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae about 3.45pm on Thursday when they signalled for a driver to stop to undertake a random breath test.
Police said the driver failed to stop, sparking a pursuit.
Officers terminated the chase over concerns about the safety of the manner of driving.
A short time later police detected the same vehicle in East Seaham, following it to Clarence Town.
Road spikes were deployed before the vehicle was brought to a halt on Limeburners Creek Road.
The alleged driver, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested at the scene along with four passengers.
They included a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two 18-year-old women.
All five were taken to Raymond Terrace police station, where the passengers were allowed to go.
The driver was charged with driving in a dangerous manner and breaching bail. A young person has been arrested after a pursuit in Port Stephens yesterday.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.