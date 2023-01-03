Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter School of the Performing Arts offers new path to production students

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Stone with HSPA theatre manager Jim Bowman and deputy principal Darren Ponman at the audio mixing console. Picture by Simone De Peak

HUNTER School of the Performing Arts is offering students new pathways to careers in production, with support from its specialist staff and facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.