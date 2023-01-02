Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Newcastle public transport: New Year's Eve revellers left stranded as hundreds flocked to the foreshore for fireworks

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds flocked to Newcastle foreshore to catch a glimpse of the fireworks. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

PARTYGOERS were left stranded at tram stations and bus stops as Newcastle's public transport system struggled to cope with crowds once the fireworks fizzled out on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.