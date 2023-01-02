PARTYGOERS were left stranded at tram stations and bus stops as Newcastle's public transport system struggled to cope with crowds once the fireworks fizzled out on New Year's Eve.
Police estimated 40,000 people flocked to the foreshore to ring in the new year.
But, long lines for food trucks, toilets and transport left some disappointed.
Ashleigh Yager was stranded on the corner of King and Bolton streets with her three-year-old son as buses packed to the rafters drove past.
"We left directly after the fireworks and there were extremely large crowds waiting for both trams and buses," she said.
"[They] did not stop to collect anyone waiting. We were literally stranded until the next bus was scheduled to arrive close to midnight."
Ms Yager said she waited almost an hour for pizza and 15 minutes for the toilet - which had run out of toilet paper.
"I don't think the event planners catered for enough people," she said.
A spokeswoman for Newcastle public transport operator Keolis Downer said congestion was the major cause of delays.
She said light rail and bus drivers reported up to 20 minute delays to services due to traffic, pedestrians and antisocial behaviour.
"Even with these delays, additional labour was committed to ensure 100 per cent of all scheduled services were delivered with no cancellations to any trips across all modes," she said.
A City of Newcastle (CN) spokeswoman said it received overwhelming positive feedback, given eight of its 19 food vendors pulled out on the day.
"CN does not cover the cost of additional public transport and encourages Keolis Downer to work with Transport for NSW to provide a public transport solution that meets the needs of the community on NYE," she said.
"In every other state and territory, state governments provide free and additional public transport to NYE celebrations."
She said the fireworks were moved to Horseshoe Beach to reduce the risk of having to cancel the display.
Hamilton South resident Scott Cook booked a restaurant at Honeysuckle with his wife to watch the fireworks, but didn't have a clear view.
"No one could see fireworks but could hear them, and we left the restaurants and walked out on the waterfront to look to the east and see them in the distance at Horseshoe Beach," he said.
"Very disappointing."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
