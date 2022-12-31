All the pictures from New Year's Eve celebrations in Newcastle

THOUSANDS crammed into every corner of Newcastle Foreshore for the city's New Year's Eve celebrations.
In the first New Year's event not marred by COVID-19 restrictions since 2019, the huge crowds were treated to spectacular fireworks and aeroplane stunt shows by acrobatic pilot Paul Bennet.
The three separate routines from 6.30pm culminated in "an Australian first" when fireworks were fired from Bennet's Cessna 185 Skywagon 1200 feet above onlookers on the foreshore.
Newcastle's fireworks display followed the airshow.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.