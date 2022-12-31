Look no further than Hunter Street to find the latest place for content creation, the Shameless Selfie Studio.
Aileen Abbott is the woman behind the business. Originally from Germany, Abbott moved to Newcastle two years ago.
Before that she lived in Adelaide where she worked for the government in visual communications.
She has a background in design but began exploring photography in Adelaide, eventually starting her own photography business.
"I was mainly focusing on family and kids; that's where the idea started," she says.
"What I really loved was showing their real selves and their real emotions.
"Kids are naturally themselves, they don't hide, but they do tend to be very shy, so that was my challenge to get them out of their shell."
She realised that if you make a space interactive, people tend to be more themselves and more loose. That's where her idea came from to start the studio complete with fun backgrounds and props.
She was inspired by places like the Museum of Ice Cream in London and selfie museums across the world.
She signed her lease for the Hunter Street studio in May and began working on the business and floor plan as it was an empty room.
First she hired a builder and an electrician and after that she did everything else herself.
"It was more of an art project," Abbott says.
"I did the design and decorating the booths, that was just me and some friends."
She created 20 booths with a variety of settings and many colourful walls. There's a swing, a bathtub, a motorcycle, phone booths and more, also light rings with holders for your phone.
She gives customers a handheld Bluetooth remote clicker that allows them to press the button to take a photo rather than having to put their phone on a timer.
The booths include simulated airplane seats, a phone booth, a ball pit, a 'bank heist' room, and LED tunnel, a luxe bathroom, a scooter, a swing and a disco room.
There are plenty of fun props to choose from, too.
"As a photographer, I wanted to make sure that I give people everything they need to take a good photo and selfie, like quality ring light, because if you take the photo with the phone, it's all about the lighting," she says.
As the business is new, she's still working out pricing and packages.
Throughout the month on specific dates the studio will be open for booking slots for one hour at $40 per person, but people can also hire the space for events and parties with catering and drinks.
She has professional photographers available for photoshoots, and a professional karaoke set-up.
In mid-December she held a VIP night where local influencers and content creators were invited to wine, dine and take hundreds of photos.
"In today's digital world people always need a good photo of themselves," Abbott says.
"Advertising and marketing and expressing yourself has shifted towards digital platforms like Instagram.
"It's all about being your authentic self; it's a great place for influencers to come in and send a message and even to grow followers."
This is Newcastle's first selfie studio, but one of several in Australia. Abbott thinks Newcastle is the best city in the country, with so many artists and creative things happening.
"It's really quirky with so much going on," she says.
