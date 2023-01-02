Bail shock: Teen released from custody over Dudley glassing was on bail

Newcastle Herald
News/Court and Crime

One of three teenagers released after alleged New Year glassing at Dudley was already on bail

By Nick Bielby
January 3 2023 - 5:30am
Three teenagers who allegedly took part in a serious attack in suburban Lake Macquarie, which resulted in a 16-year-old boy being placed in an induced coma at the weekend, have been released on bail.

