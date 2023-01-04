Newcastle Herald
Injured Jets set to be reassessed ahead of crucial Sydney clash in A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
January 4 2023 - 6:30pm
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith was sidelined last weekend with a back complaint as the Newcastle Jets downed Adelaide 2-0. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Ash Wilson expects to know more after training on Thursday afternoon regarding the fitness of American imports Murphy Agnew and Sarah Griffith for their clash with high-flying Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

