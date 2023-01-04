Injured Jets set to be reassessed ahead of crucial Sydney clash in A-League Women

Coach Ash Wilson expects to know more after training on Thursday afternoon regarding the fitness of American imports Murphy Agnew and Sarah Griffith for their clash with high-flying Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Both have proven key acquisitions since joining the Jets this A-League Women's campaign but watched on from the sidelines last weekend as their teammates produced a gritty, and crucial, 2-0 win over Adelaide in front of a vocal home crowd.
Attacking midfielder Agnew was carrying a hip and back injury sustained in a heavy collision with Brisbane goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff in round six while Griffith, the Jets leading scorer with four goals, was ruled out due to a back complaint of her own.
Fullback Tessa Tamplin has been out since round three with a leg issue.
"All have had individual programs they have been following," Wilson told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday. "Tessa has been integrated back more than the other two. We're reassessing on Thursday."
Meanwhile, the Jets, who are seventh on seven points and five adrift of the top four, are set for a busy start to February.
Newcastle's round-12 clash with Canberra in Newcastle has been moved from February 4 to 5. It will be the first of three games in a week.
The Jets head to Ballarat on February 8 to face unbeaten newcomers Western United in a rescheduled round-seven match which was postponed due to extreme heat.
Newcastle will then fly from Melbourne to Perth to play Glory on February 12.
"We tried to see if some other dates worked for the catch-up but it was difficult to find something that suited all parties," Wilson said.
"It is what it is. We will fly to Perth from Melbourne to reduce some of the travel and give the players the best opportunity to recover."
