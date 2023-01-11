A-League Women: Lucy Johnson building belief with Newcastle Jets

Rising midfielder Lucy Johnson believes the Jets will get on a winning run and challenge for the A-League Women's top four if they can nail down the opening 20 minutes of their matches, starting against Canberra on Saturday at McKellar Park.
Newcastle were eighth on seven points, six points off fourth spot before matches on Wednesday, and facing a crucial run of winnable games against seventh-placed United, second-last Western Sydney then Canberra again.
However, both opponents are last-start winners, while Newcastle are backing up from a 4-2 home loss to Sydney where the ladder leaders scored three goals in the opening seven minutes.
Johnson helped inspire a fight back from the Jets, putting Lauren Allan in space with a through ball before she laid off for Adriana Konjarski to score in the 10th minute. Newcastle were in the game at 3-2 after a Tara Andrews goal but a 60th-minute penalty put the visitors clear again.
"I think we fought back pretty well," Johnson said.
"Obviously we haven't started too well in a few games now, but I think the way we come back in many of the games so far shows we're well and truly in it still, just as long as we start better, we can get better results.
"Our goals scored is a really positive thing to look at because we are well and truly up there [at 14 goals], so just getting on top of our defence, right across the park, and we'll definitely see results come our way.
"We had a review [Monday night] and it was really good to look at the issues and how we're going to start games better, just really focusing on that first 20 minutes and hopefully if we can get through that 20 minutes, that should be fine."
Johnson, 23, has become a regular starter alongside Cass Davis in midfield this season - her second with the Jets since coming from the Victorian NPL.
She added to her growing reputation with the through-ball on Saturday and she hoped to keep improving as the Jets push for a finals spot.
"It was really good," she said of the pass.
"I was hoping as soon as I put it through that Loz was going to finish and I'd get an assist on the board but that's all right, we're scoring a goal and that's all that matters.
"I feel like I'm building into this season really well and understanding the players around me a lot better than maybe I was last year, and they are probably understanding me too.
"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and just getting better results I guess."
As for the Jets finals' hopes, Johnson said: "I don't think we're too worried at the moment, and we've got a good run of games coming along so just as long as we build on what we're doing so far, I think we can get some wins.
"Every week so far I don't get too worried because I look at all the positives as well as the negatives and I just think there's so many more positives to look at.
"Last year, it was just tough all over the park in general and this year I just feel there's a lot of good things coming our way and we are creating a lot of opportunities."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.