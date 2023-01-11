Newcastle Herald
A-League Women: Lucy Johnson building belief with Newcastle Jets

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
January 11 2023 - 7:30pm
Lucy Johnson

Rising midfielder Lucy Johnson believes the Jets will get on a winning run and challenge for the A-League Women's top four if they can nail down the opening 20 minutes of their matches, starting against Canberra on Saturday at McKellar Park.

