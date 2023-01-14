"Roller skating and social media are really entwined and I have seen a lot of brands use content from skaters and...they have historically not been paid for it. It's an exchange where it's assumed the roller skater will get a profile but the brand is profiting," she says. "I've been asked to do work for brands for free and I got to the point where it was like, 'I value my time, and the time and energy of others, skating isn't easy, it's harder than many jobs, people invest time to get good at it and they deserved to be rewarded'," she says. "I want to show the industry that it will be an expectation if you want to use people in your marketing that not everyone will do it for free."