Daniel Stynes keen to kick on from wonder strike for Newcastle Jets

Daniel Stynes had some help from his team to measure up his wonder goal against Western United on Sunday in the Jets' 1-1 draw.
Now Stynes is focused on returning the favour with consistent performances, which will hopefully lead to a new deal with the club.
The 24-year-old, on a one-year contact at the Jets, put his name in lights with a spectacular curling strike from the left edge of the penalty area into the top-right corner of goals for a 17th-minute equaliser at a wind-blown Mars Stadium in Ballarat.
Stynes said the shot came off exactly how he'd planned but he had help lining it up from Jets games record-holder Jason Hoffman.
"Myself, Hoffy, Trent [Buhagiar] and [Jordan] Elsey were talking before the game and Hoffy actually said to me from that spot, this is where you're going to hit it," Stynes said.
"He said you need to factor it in, the wind. He actually gave me 1.7 metres, to be specific, in how far I needed to hit it outside the goal."
It was the Perth product's first goal for Newcastle, where he has had four starts in seven appearances across the 12 games.
Stynes played 36 matches at Glory across the past two A-League seasons, starting in half of those. He came to Newcastle in search of more opportunities and said his focus remained on gaining consistent minutes and helping the team, rather than a new contract.
"That's my goal, that was my goal before I came here as well, just rack up as many minutes and starts as I can and if I come off the bench, then still have an impact, whether that be with goals or assists or just helping the team in any way," he said. "Scoring is one of the best feelings ever. That's something I'm proud of but, as a team, that's the most important thing always. I'd take three points over a goal or whatever any day."
Asked if there had been talks about extending his stay, he said: "Nah, just see how it goes. I just try to focus on football as much as I can and the rest will take care of itself."
"It's just consistency of repeat efforts, producing more moments like that as well, scoring more goals, creating more chances, being able to back up games, that's a big one, and I think physically too.
"I hadn't played consistently at Perth and I've been in and out of the team, so I think it's just building that consistency now, and that only comes with games too. So as long as I can help the team and as long as I can do my job, then I'm happy.
"I love it, I really do love it here. It's similar to Perth, I feel. It's definitely got that beach vibe to it and it's quiet as well, so I think it was a seamless transition for me and the lads and the staff here are top people, so it's been great for me."
He felt the match against United was "easily one of our strongest performances" and one the Jets can build on heading into Sunday's game against Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"The boss [Arthur Papas] brought up the stats from the game earlier and we had the most shots on target we've had all season and we had the most chances created all season, so I think that's just evidence of the game itself," he said.
"We have full confidence in everything we're doing here. We're doing all the little things right and I think if we can put in performances like we did on the weekend, there's no reason we can't be there at the end of the season."
