Woman held against her will: stolen car crashes during pursuit

A MAN is in custody and expected to be charged after a stolen car crashed into a police vehicle during a pursuit on the Central Coast.
Brisbane Water police were called to a shopping centre in Green Point about 7.30pm Saturday after a woman reported she'd been held against her will by a man who then stole her SUV.
Acting on information provided, police saw the vehicle on James Ray Drive at Green Point, and a pursuit was initiated when the driver allegedly failed to stop when directed.
Police followed the vehicle through Central Coast suburbs where it allegedly reached speeds of up to 120km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The SUV allegedly struck a ute on Terrigal Drive at Erina a short time later; the female driver was shaken but not injured.
The police airwing, PolAir 4, was called to assist and tracked the vehicle to a roundabout at the intersection of the Central Coast Highway and Crystal Street, Forresters Beach, where it hit a police vehicle and rolled onto its side.
The driver was taken into custody after a short struggle where officers used OC spray and a taser.
The 33-year-old was taken to Gosford police station, where paramedics treated him for minor injuries believed to have been sustained in the crash.
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
