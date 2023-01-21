Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman held against her will: stolen car crashes during Central Coast pursuit

Updated January 22 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman held against her will: stolen car crashes during pursuit

A MAN is in custody and expected to be charged after a stolen car crashed into a police vehicle during a pursuit on the Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.