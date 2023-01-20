RUNDOWN playgrounds are set for a face lift with local councils ready to spend millions on upgrades and new equipment across the Hunter.
Lake Macquarie and Newcastle councils alone are expected to drop almost $5 million combined on new and upgraded playground equipment this financial year.
Lake Macquarie plans to spend $2.6 million on eight new and upgraded playgrounds, with $980,000 of that just on improvements this financial year.
Newcastle has forecast a $1.5 million spend on the new $12 million Foreshore Park regional playground before July 1 and another $750,000 on five playground upgrades.
At the top of the list in Lake Macquarie is the replacement of playgrounds at Swansea's Chapman Oval, Swansea Heads' Reids Reserve and Arcadia Reserve in Arcadia Vale, the council's assets management manager Helen Plummer said.
"Our parks and play spaces... are important features of our vibrant communities, contributing to our city's character and sense of place, and creating ideal settings for our people to lead active lifestyles," she said.
Climbing netting will be replaced at the Speers Point Variety Playground, while a new playground is set for Forest Drive at Murrays Beach.
The council plans to replace playgrounds at Irene Austin Reserve, Morisset Park and George Street Reserve, Holmesville, along with a new playground at Rathmines Park - which will be upgraded to a regional level playground.
Newcastle's renewal program includes a makeover of Beresfield's Vera Wilson Park, Loch Ness Drive Park in Fletcher, Harold Myers Park in Birmingham Gardens, Avon Street Reserve in Mayfield, and Waratah Park.
Upgraded equipment will cater for a range of ages, and includes swings, climbing components, slides and multi-play units - as well as a new stairway at Fletcher and a mini trampoline at Waratah.
"We know how much our community values open spaces and playgrounds," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
An estimated $1.5 million will go towards detailed designs and procurement of play elements of the new Foreshore Park playground.
In Maitland, Harold Gregson Park, Central Maitland; Taree Avenue, Telarah; Thornton and Largs skate parks and Woodberry Skate Park and multipurpose court will all be upgraded this financial year, along with a complete softfall rubber replacement at Joseph Maxwell Park, Gillieston Heights.
Port Stephens council has scheduled upgrades of Spencer Park, Soldiers Point; Centennial Park, Tanilba Bay; Aliceton Reserve, Karuah and Tomaree Sports Complex playground in 2023.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
