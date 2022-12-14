The proposed $12 million playground set for Newcastle Foreshore has moved a step closer with a multi-million dollar funding boost and adoption of a masterplan.
The state government has chipped in $2.27 million from the Resources for Regions program for the 8,400 square metre Livvi's Place inclusive regional playground and water play area City of Newcastle has planned for Foreshore Park.
Detailed designs for the fully-fenced accessible playground are underway. Initial concepts include junior and toddler areas, water play, quiet space, accessible amenities and a kiosk.
The playground will pay tribute to the city's Aboriginal heritage with a whale-themed swing area inspired by a traditional Awabakal story and canoe-shaped benches. The playground's elevated climbing structure will contain slides, nets and sensory activities, surrounded by carousels, trampolines, rockers and a dual accessible flying fox.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said there would be equipment for all ages and abilities.
"Variety - the Children's Charity had approached us wanting to actually have a much more expanded playground than the one we have here, which has accessible swimming in it," Cr Nelmes said. "But what we are actually including is a water play accessible swing - much more upgraded - in amongst an amazing playground."
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the playground was "exactly the kind of project Resources for Regions was designed for, helping mining communities that contribute so much to the NSW economy".
"This will be a place where people of all ages and abilities can come together, have some fun and enjoy everything Newcastle has to offer," he said.
The playground and water play area are the first pieces of a park masterplan adopted in Tuesday's council meeting, with event space, more trees and a relocated frog pond to follow.
In the meeting, Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe said she would have preferred "more firm commitments" to canopy targets in the masterplan, but was informed this would come in the detailed design phase.
Cr McCabe said she was also concerned about pathways being shared between pedestrians and cyclists, and asked for the cycling committee to be consulted before detailed design was completed.
Cr Nelmes said width can be an issue in providing separate pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.
"Sometimes decisions have to be made where you're better off getting a shared pathway for everybody than no pathway at all," she said.
Construction of stage one is set to start next year.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
