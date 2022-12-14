The third annual Newcastle Food Month is returning in April and, with it, the popular Le Diner En Blanc.
More than 1500 guests are rumoured to be on the waitlist for the 2023 pop-up picnic event, where attendees dress in white and meet at a secret address in the city to wine and dine the night away.
"It has been our long-time dream to make Newcastle Food Month the leading regional food event in the country, and it's with much excitement that we announce this, our third food month, putting us well on our way to realising that dream," organiser Louise Maher, of Newcastle Events, said.
Next year's program will be revealed on February 15 and promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Plate Date will return, with more than 40 dining establishments offering a brunch, lunch or dinner, plus a beverage, for just $25.
The 2023 Food Month Ambassador is expected to be announced soon. The previous ambassador was Cakeboi's Reece Hignell.
Ms Maher is excited about the program entries that the early call-out has attracted already this year.
"We are well ahead of where we have been in previous years in planning. There is already something for everyone who likes eating out, and on any budget," she said.
"Over the past two years we have enticed thousands of Novocastrians to dine out in our fabulous restaurants, and this will continue.
"We are committed to expanding our marketing and promotion into the Central Coast and Sydney to draw an increasing number of overnight visitors."
