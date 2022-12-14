Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Newcastle Food Month and Le Diner En Blanc to return in 2023

LR
By Lisa Rockman
December 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Le Diner En Blanc in Newcastle. Picture by Chris Elfes

The third annual Newcastle Food Month is returning in April and, with it, the popular Le Diner En Blanc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.